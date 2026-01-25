The Patriots’ matchup for Super Bowl LX is set

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 25: Dareke Young #83 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with teammates after recovering a muffed punt during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The New England Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years, and there will be a familiar opponent waiting for them. After punching their ticket by beating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, the Seattle Seahawks took care of business on their end, beating the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

Seattle came away with a 31-27 win at home in their Championship Game. The Seahawks were the No. 1 seed in the NFC, having finished the season tied with the Patriots and Broncos for the best record in the NFL at 14-3.

With that, the two teams will meet in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara in two weeks. It'll be a 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff.

Throughout the season, the Seahawks were an all-around dominant team. Led by second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, they ranked third in the NFL in scoring offense averaging 28.4 points per game, and first defensively allowing 17.2 points per game.

In the offseason the Seahawks moved on from quarterback Geno Smith in favor of Sam Darnold, who had a strong season throwing for 4,048 with 25 touchdowns. A big part of that was the play of Offensive Player of the Year finalist Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 119 passes for an NFL-leading 1,793 yards and10 touchdowns. Kenneth Walker III powers the ground game at running back.

Defensively the Seahawks are a strong all-around unit. They have All-Pros at all three levels between defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

As the Patriots and Seahawks meet in Super Bowl LX, it will be the second Super Bowl matchup between these two franchises. They previously met in Super Bowl XLIX, widely viewed as one of the best Super Bowls of all time. The Patriots won that one 28-24, as Tom Brady's dominant fourth quarter performance set the stage for Malcolm Butler to seal the game with a goal line interception.