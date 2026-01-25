Patriots headed to Super Bowl with 10-7 AFC title win in snowy Denver

The New England Patriots are headed back to football's biggest stage.

New England edged out the Denver Broncos by a 10-7 final on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, winning their first AFC championship since the 2018 season. Drake Maye had one of his worst passing days of the season, posting a passer rating of 58.8, but made up for it with ball security and big plays running the ball. He scored the Pats' only touchdown with a keeper run into the end zone, while averaging 6.5 yards with his legs.

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, meanwhile, got off to a hot start through the air but ultimately fizzled out, and committed two turnovers, while Maye had his first turnover-free day of the playoffs. A driving snowstorm severely affected both teams in the second half, making ball security all the more important.

The teams traded punts to start the game, then the Broncos made the game's first big offensive play on their second drive. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez let Broncos receiver Marvin Mims get behind him and Stidham uncorked an accurate deep ball for a 52-yard gain, setting up first-and-goal. Two plays later, the Broncos' Courtland Sutton got wide-open on an in-and-out route in the end zone, and Stidham pitched it to him for an easy touchdown to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead.

Maye and the Patriots offense struggled to move the ball down the field throughout the first half, amassing only 72 net yards of offense and only 2.8 yards per play. But they caught the break they needed, thanks to a big play by the defense.

Facing third-and-4 from his own 33-yard line, Stidham tried to get off a last-second throwaway under duress, and the Patriots' Elijah Ponder wisely picked up the loose ball for a potential fumble recovery. The officials initially ruled an intentional grounding penalty by Stidham, but later reversed the call to a fumble recovery, giving the Pats the ball at the Broncos 12-yard line. Maye completed a short pass to Kayshon Boutte on first down, then on second down executed a quarterback keeper for an easy run into the end zone and the game-tying touchdown.

The teams traded punts again after the Maye touchdown, then both came up short in their latest opportunities for points. Each offense moved their way into field goal range, but the Broncos' Will Lutz missed wide right from 54 yards, then Patriots rookie kicker Andy Borregales missed a last-second desperation 63-yard attempt. The teams went to the locker room tied 7-7 at the half.

New England got the ball to start the second half, and initially threatened to find the end zone. They gained 52 yards in eight plays, seven of them runs, including a 28-yard scramble by Maye. The Patriots went for it on fourth-and-1 and tried the infamous "Tush Push" play, and Maye barely pushed over the line for a first down. Payton challenged the ruling and lost, burning a timeout. Maye ultimately took a sack on third-and-goal and the Patriots had to settle for three points, taking their first lead at 10-7.

The Pats defense followed that up with forcing a three-and-out, getting the ball right back to the offense. The offense then gained another 51 yards, mostly on a flea-flicker from Maye to Mack Hollins that went for 31. At this point in the game, snow began to accumulate on the field and the winds picked up, making it especially difficult for the kicking game. It appeared to affect Borregales on his second field goal try from 46 yards, sailing it wide right and keeping the score at 10-7.

The snow quickly became such a problem that both offenses ground to a halt. After the go-ahead field goal, the second half featured six punts and two missed kicks over the next eight possessions. Something had to give, and it was the Patriots defense that finally flipped the game. Stidham dropped back and heaved one down the right sideline, and cornerback Christian Gonzalez came down with the clutch interception with just 2:11 left in regulation.