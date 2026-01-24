Patriots activate one of three players on IR for AFC Championship Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 09: Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots celebrates a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins will be back for the AFC Championship Game. On Saturday afternoon the team announced Hollins has been activated from IR, marking his return.

Hollins, 32, was initially placed on IR with an abdominal injury following the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. This activation comes after he missed the required minimum of four games. Hollins returned to practice this week - after not being on the field on Wednesday he was listed as limited on the injury report on Thursday and Friday.

Prior to his injury, Hollins was one of Drake Maye's most trusted receivers. In 15 games he caught 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns, putting him among the team leaders. At 6-foot-4, 221 pounds he also played a key role as a blocker in the run game.

To open up a roster spot for Hollins, the Patriots placed defensive tackle Eric Gregory on IR. Gregory was signed by the Patriots after final roster cuts after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, and appeared in six games for the team this season. The rookie's season is now officially over.

In addition to that move, the Patriots also announced their practice squad elevations. Running back D'Ernest Johnson and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III will get the call for the third time in as many playoff games. Johnson has played a key role on special teams including returning kicks, while Taylor has been a part of the defensive line rotation.