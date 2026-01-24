Patriots activate one of three players on IR for AFC Championship Game
On Saturday, the New England Patriots activated Mack Hollins off of IR for the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.
Wide receiver Mack Hollins will be back for the AFC Championship Game. On Saturday afternoon the team announced Hollins has been activated from IR, marking his return.
Hollins, 32, was initially placed on IR with an abdominal injury following the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. This activation comes after he missed the required minimum of four games. Hollins returned to practice this week - after not being on the field on Wednesday he was listed as limited on the injury report on Thursday and Friday.
Prior to his injury, Hollins was one of Drake Maye's most trusted receivers. In 15 games he caught 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns, putting him among the team leaders. At 6-foot-4, 221 pounds he also played a key role as a blocker in the run game.
To open up a roster spot for Hollins, the Patriots placed defensive tackle Eric Gregory on IR. Gregory was signed by the Patriots after final roster cuts after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, and appeared in six games for the team this season. The rookie's season is now officially over.
In addition to that move, the Patriots also announced their practice squad elevations. Running back D'Ernest Johnson and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III will get the call for the third time in as many playoff games. Johnson has played a key role on special teams including returning kicks, while Taylor has been a part of the defensive line rotation.
Elsewhere on the practice squad, the Patriots announced the release of wide receiver Trent Sherfield. Sherfield had signed with the Patriots last week, and did not appear in a game.