5 Takeaways: Bulls shoot their way past Celtics on Derrick Rose Night

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Maybe the Celtics can just draw this one up as a “scheduled loss.”

24 hours removed from an energy-draining double overtime win in Brooklyn, Boston found itself in yet another fight against the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.

It’s not necessarily a game that the Celtics are supposed to win in your day-to-day NBA. But at the same time, these Cs have been used to defying expectations all season. That said, the Cs just didn’t have quite enough to power through what would have been right at the top of the list of impressive wins in a season full of them.

It was also pretty fitting that the Bulls honored Derrick Rose with a game-winning three off the finger tips of Kevin Huerter to bury the dagger on Saturday night.

Here are five takeaways from the 114-111 loss…

Ironman

Jaylen Brown played 46 minutes on Friday night in Brooklyn. He could’ve easily taken the night off, and opted to rest. Instead he played 37 minutes and scored 33 points on 14-for-28 shooting from the field, including a game-tying make at 111 before the Bulls pulled out the win.

Brown did appear to bear the effects of his back-to-back in the third quarter, slowing down after 20 points in the first half. But once again, with the game on the line Brown came through to tie it.

In the end, there are a lot of guys that wouldn’t have played on Saturday after 46 minutes on Friday. Brown did. That says a lot about the type of star Brown is and really has been throughout his whole career.

Chicago’s difference making shooting

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3)drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55)during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bulls took 14 less shots than the Celtics. They also turned the ball over 15 times compared to the Celtics six. That usually spells disaster for most teams, but when you make 21 triples, it negates a lot of the other negatives.

Chicago’s 21 threes tied the most made against Boston this season, and it really was the lone reason it found a way to win.

Colby White had a strong day from deep, hitting on 5-for-9 of his attempts to finish with 22 points.

White continues to struggle shooting

Jan 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots before their game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Derrick White hasn’t had a very good season shooting the ball, and at a certain point a slump just becomes what the player is. White shot just 27% from the field in what continues to be a little bit of a head scratching stretch from the floor for the guard.

White did flash some positives in the fourth quarter as he hit two triples, scoring 10 points in the final frame as the Celtics battled to keep pace with Chicago. The guard did show some good passing skills, finishing with seven assists, including a couple of critical dishes in the fourth.

White’s shooting performance this season will probably keep him from receiving an All Star bid, but a Jayson Tatum return could potentially relieve some pressure that he faces from opposing defenses.

Amari Williams gets the nod

Jan 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Amari Williams (77) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Friday morning, Amari Williams was getting ready for shootaround with the Maine Celtics. It’s safe to say it has been a whirlwind 36 hours as Williams received critical minutes in Boston’s overtime win, and in the process impressed head coach Joe Mazzulla enough to receive a starting nod against the Bulls.

The 6’11 forward provides another big option for Mazzulla to choose from, but Williams has spent most of the season in Maine. He did flash in limited minutes on Friday, but he didn’t get a lot of runs despite starting, finishing with two points in just 10 minutes.

Williams does look like he belongs on the floor, but as is the case with most rookies in Mazzulla’s system, he probably won’t truly get a chance to make a run for consistent minutes. Even if Boston could use some more options in its frontcourt.

Derrick Rose Night

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose speaks during a press conference before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Following Saturday’s game, Chicago honored former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, retiring his number after seven seasons with the franchise.

This doesn’t have anything to do with the result of the game, but it is an opportunity to highlight the difference between the Celtics and other franchises.

How many titles did Rose win?

None. Despite that, the guard who had his once promising career derailed by injuries will have his number immortalized by the same franchise who once assembled one of the great dynasties in the sport.

It’s just an interesting moment to highlight how the Celtics have been able to continuously compete for championships, adding to the franchises’ storied history with the latest run with Tatum and Brown.