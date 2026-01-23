LISTEN LIVE

Vrabel gives injury updates ahead of AFC title game

The Patriots will be without an important edge rusher against the Broncos.

Colin Kennedy

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) heads to the locker room after the victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Ahead of the AFC Championship on Sunday, head coach Mike Vrabel provided an update on the injuries certain Patriots are facing. Vrabel announced that linebacker Harold Landy (knee) will be out for the matchup with the Denver Broncos. 

Landry has been battling a knee injury for most of the season, but up until this point has been able to work through it. It appears the injury has reached a point that will keep Landry sidelined for the championship game. 

Marte Mapu (hip), Carlton Davis (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen) will all be questionable going into Sunday. 

Hollins returned to practice on Thursday after being on injured reserve and missing the last four games. Davis suffered a concussion during New England’s win over the Texans, but he was not in a red, non-contact jersey when the team practiced on Friday. 

