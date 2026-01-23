Tom Brady highlights Drake Maye in list of best throws this season

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about what makes a great throw in the NFL, that’s why it was notable that the seven-time Super Bowl champion highlighted a pair of Drake Maye throws in his list of the best throws of the season.



Among those was Maye's highlight reel throw to Stefon Diggs along the sideline against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. On the play, Maye rolled out right and while on the run hit Diggs in stride for a big completion with the Patriots trailing in the third quarter.

"You don't practice these much, that's the hard part about these scrambles," Brady said. "It takes a lot of great decision making from the quarterback outside the pocket because things are moving pretty fast."

Brady also highlighted Maye's 72-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. The quarterback hit Williams off-balanced on a crossing route for the receiver's first career touchdown reception.

"Great throw by Drake," Brady said. "Perfectly on time, under pressure. That was one of the best throws of the season."