Red Sox in ‘serious trade talks’ for positional player

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Boston Red Six chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager’s Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While the Red Sox have bolstered their starting rotation throughout the offseason, their lineup still needs some reinforcements with Alex Bregman signing with the Chicago Cubs. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, more help could be on the way as Boston is “involved in serious trade talks all over the place when it comes to adding to the positional player group.”

Now, this would imply that the Red Sox are interested in acquiring an everyday positional player, most likely to fill the hole that Bregman left at third base. As of now, Marcelo Mayer would be the candidate to fill the position, but adding an everyday third baseman would allow Mayer to bolster the middle of the infield.

Boston did add first baseman Wilson Contreras in December, who should provide a healthy amount of offense from the plate, and solid defense in the field. Contreras is coming off a 20 home run and 80 RBI season.

But with Bregman leaving for Wrigleyville, the Red Sox now have to replace his offensive production, which was admittedly up and down as the Cub dealt with a quad injury for much of the summer.

Cotillo didn’t mention any particular names that Boston could be targeting, but there are still numerous targets that Craig Breslow could go after.

St. Louis Cardinals’ infielder Brendan Donovan could be a good target, especially considering Cardinals’ President of Baseball operations Chaim Bloom’s willingness to trade with Boston. Donovan isn’t a power hitting by any means, but he did end 2025 with a .287 average and a 132 hits. He’s a traditional second baseman, but could also fill in at third.

Cotillo did say that nothing is imminent, but that Boston has “a lot of irons in the fire.”