Pats-Broncos Preview: Phil Perry talks Nix, Stidham

One more Pats-Broncos preview to take in as we slowly make our way to Sunday's AFC Championship game in Denver.

And it's Phil Perry in the clip this time around. Our guy from NBC Sports Boston joins the Toucher & Hardy show live in studio Thursday mornings at 9 during the NFL season. For this week's visit, the focus of the discussion was on Jarrett Stidham vs. Bo Nix.

As we know, Nix is a no-go and Stiddy is QB1 in Denver for the title game. The way Phil sees it, the Broncos are not built to beat the Patriots without Nix. If Drake Maye can control the ball, and the Pats D does their job, the should be AFC Champions come Sunday.

Pats-Broncos Preview

I know that's a pretty basic take, but that's what we've been reduced to covering this matchup all week. If the Patriots lose--which is highly unlikely--it will be less likely that it's due to Stidham going off and more likely that the Pats beat themselves.