Patriots release recently-signed edge rusher from practice squad

The New England Patriots are releasing edge rusher Darrell Taylor from their practice squad a week after signing him.

Alex Barth
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are releasing edge rusher Darrell Taylor from their practice squad, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday afternoon. This comes just over a week after Taylor first signed with the Patriots.

Taylor, 28, joined the Patriots last Wednesday ahead of their Divisional Round matchup with the Houston Texans. He was not elevated from the practice squad for that game.

His signing came just a few days after he was released by Houston, where he spent most of the 2025 season. An ankle injury cost Taylor part of the season, and on a Texans' team with a deep edge rusher group he appeared in just four games. Over his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears he recorded 24.5 sacks in 65 games.

Vrabel did not immediately saw how the Patriots would fill Taylor's open practice squad spot. The team could need to make room on the active roster in the coming days with wide receiver Mack Hollins, running back Terrell Jennings, and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer all eligible to return from IR. For any of those players to be eligible to play in this Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos, they'd need to be activated by 4 p.m. ET on Friday. Any players released from the roster to make that happen could be candidates to return on the practice squad.

Elsewhere on their active roster, the Patriots' edge depth will be tested this week. Harold Landry won't play in the game, meaning players like Anfernee Jennings (who will be a game captain) and rookies Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson could be in for bigger roles.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
