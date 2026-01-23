New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos: Odds, spread, and total

The second-seeded New England Patriots battle the first-seeded Denver Broncos in this AFC Championship showdown on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST.



The Patriots just beat the Houston Texans at home in the AFC Divisional Round 28-16. This was a decently close game that was a bit sloppy and full of turnovers by both teams. In the end, New England knew how to finish drives, while Houston had to settle for field goals. Total yards were close, and the Texans won in passing yards 193-143, while the Patriots won in rushing yards 105-48. New England won the turnover battle 5-3 and even had a defensive touchdown. The Patriots' red zone offense was 1-for-1 and the red zone defense was 3-for-4 on stops.



The Broncos just beat the Buffalo Bills at home in the AFC Divisional Round 33-30, in overtime. This was a back-and-forth game of runs. Denver was up 20-10 at the half, then Buffalo slowly came back to take a four-point lead late in the game. The Broncos retook the lead with 55 seconds left, and the Bills tied things up with five seconds left. Both teams had the ball once in overtime and Denver was able to get some penalties and set up the field goal. The Broncos lost in total yards 449-349 and in rushing yards 183-70. Denver lost in time of possession but won the turnover battle 5-1. The Broncos' red zone offense was 1-for-4 and the red zone defense was 2-for-5 on stops.

Spread

Patriots -4.5 (+103)

Broncos +4.5 (-110)

Money line

Patriots -222

Broncos +208

Total

OVER 42.5 (-107)

UNDER 42.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Patriots vs Broncos Betting Trends

New England is 5-0 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of New England's last seven games.

New England is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Denver's last seven games.

Denver is 14-1 SU in its last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Denver's last 12 games against New England.

Patriots vs Broncos Injury Reports

New England Patriots

Mack Hollins, WR - Injured reserve

Garrett Bradbury, C - Questionable

Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable

Christian Elliss, LB - Questionable

Terrell Jennings, RB - Injured reserve

Thayer Munford Jr., OT - Questionable

Marte Mapu, LB - Questionable

Joshua Farmer, DT - Injured reserve

Carlton Davis III, CB - Questionable

Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve

Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins, RB - Injured reserve

Pat Bryant, WR - Questionable

Troy Franklin, WR - Questionable

Lucas Krull, TE - Injured reserve

Luke Wattenberg, C - Injured reserve

Bo Nix, QB - Out

Alex Forsyth, C - Questionable

Drew Sanders, LB - Injured reserve

Brandon Jones, S - Injured reserve

Matt Peart, OT - Injured reserve

Michael Burton, FB - Injured reserve

Nick Gargiulo, G - Injured reserve

Matt Henningsen, DE - Injured reserve

Johnny Walker Jr., LB - Injured reserve

Patriots vs Broncos Predictions and Picks

New England finished the season ranked fourth in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and fourth in points against. Quarterback Drake Maye leads one of the NFL's most explosive passing offenses and will look to clean up his turnover from his first two playoff games. All-time, New England is 0-4 in playoff games in Denver, but they are 8-0 on the road in the 2025 season. New England's defensive front has allowed just 2.03 yards per carry this postseason, and that presents a massive challenge for Denver's struggling ground game.



Denver finished the season ranked 11th in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, 14th in points scored, and third in points allowed. Quarterback Bo Nix got injured in the last game and is out for the season. The Broncos must rely on Jarrett Stidham, who will be facing his former team. Denver features the NFL's No. 1 defense in yards per play (4.5) and recorded a franchise-record 68 sacks this season. They aim to exploit a New England offensive line that allowed 10 sacks in its first two playoff games. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton led the team with 1,017 receiving yards and will try to be a solid target for Stidham.

Best Bet: Under