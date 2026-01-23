Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Odds, spread, and total

The fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams battle the first-seeded Seattle Seahawks in this NFC Championship showdown on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. EST.



The Rams just beat the Chicago Bears on the road in the NFC Divisional Round 20-17 in overtime. It was a cold and low-scoring game. The game was tied at 10 at the half, then Los Angeles took the lead in the fourth quarter, and the cardiac Bears tied things up with 18 seconds left. Both teams had the ball in overtime but the Rams' defense got a big interception. Passing yards were close. Los Angeles lost in total yards 417-340 and in rushing yards 160-111. The Rams won the turnover battle 3-0 and barely had any penalties. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops.

The Seahawks just beat the San Francisco 49ers at home in the NFC Divisional Round 41-6. The game was over from the opening kick, as Seattle returned it for a 95-yard touchdown. From there, the Hawks built a 17-0 lead and that was only after one quarter of play. The defense didn't let the 49ers get into the red zone once, and they won the turnover battle 3-0. The Seattle offense was 4-for-6 in the red zone and the rushing game put up 175 yards. Running back Kenneth Walker III led the way on offense with 19 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Spread

Rams +2.5 (-101)

Seahawks -2.5 (-105)

Money line

Rams +128

Seahawks -133

Total

OVER 46.5 (-102)

UNDER 46.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rams vs Seahawks Betting Trends

The LA Rams is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the LA Rams' last eight games.

The LA Rams is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games.

Seattle is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games.

Seattle is 8-0 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Seattle's last 14 games against the LA Rams.

Rams vs Seahawks Injury Reports

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein, OT - Injured reserve

Byron Young, LB - Questionable

Emmanuel Forbes Jr., CB- Questionable

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - Injured reserve

Shaun Dolac, LB - Injured reserve

Keir Thomas, LB - Injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross, OT - Questionable

Sam Darnold, QB - Questionable

Elijah Arroyo, TE - Injured reserve

Robbie Ouzts, FB - Questionable

Amari Kight, OT - Questionable

Bryce Cabeldue, G - Questionable

George Holani, RB - Injured reserve

Zach Charbonnet, RB - Out

Josh Jones, G - Questionable

Chazz Surratt, LB - Injured reserve

Tory Horton, WR - Injured reserve

Cody White, WR - Injured reserve

AJ Finley, S - Injured reserve

Kenny McIntosh, RB - Injured reserve

Rams vs Seahawks Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles finished the season ranked first in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 10th in points against. Rams guard Kevin Dotson returns after missing most of the Week 16 loss to the Seahawks. He will face Seattle's elite interior duo of Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams, who combined for 11 pressures in their last meeting. The Rams possess the NFL's most prolific passing offense and quarterback Matthew Stafford will look to get some passing touchdowns again after having a decent number of incomplete passes against the Bears. Los Angeles will look to build on the turnovers in their last playoff game and this team plays well in the critical moments.



Seattle finished the season ranked eighth in passing yards, tied for 10th in rushing yards, third in points scored, and first in points allowed. Quarterback Sam Darnold led the NFL with 20 giveaways in 2025. He threw four interceptions in the first meeting with the Rams but recovered to lead an overtime comeback in the second game. The Hawks' Devon Witherspoon will be tested in this game as he is expected to guard Rams All-Pro Puka Nacua. The Seahawks boast the only defense to rank in the top five in yards per play allowed in both man and zone coverage. They did just lose running back Zach Charbonnet to a knee injury, but this team still has great depth on offense.

Best Bet: Seahawks Spread