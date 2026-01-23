Friday injury report includes a key Carlton Davis update for Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: Carlton Davis III #7 of the New England Patriots looks on during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

On the New England Patriots' final injury report of the week on Friday, the team lists one player as out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos, and has four players listed as questionable. Not included in either group? Cornerback Carlton Davis.

Davis was limited the first two practice of the week, and was wearing a red non-contact jersey as he went through concussion protocol. Not having an injury status on the report indicates he was cleared and is good to go. That's a big boost to the Patriots' secondary, with Davis able to line up on the opposite boundary of Christian Gonzalez, with Marcus Jones in the slot.

Also removed from the injury report was center Garrett Bradbury. Bradbury missed practice with an illness on Thursday, but returned as a full participant on Friday.

Among the three questionable players, only linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) is currently on the active roster. Mapu missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned as was limited on Friday.

The other three players who are questionable - running back Terrell Jennings (concussion protocol), wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) - are all currently on IR but designated to return. In order to be eligible to play on Sunday, any or all of the players would have to be officially activated by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Patriots would need to open up a roster spot in order to make that happen.

Meanwhile, edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) was the lone player ruled out for the game on Friday. Landry has been dealing with that knee injury for most of the season, and played just 11 snaps in the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans last weekend.

For the Broncos, they ruled out four players including running back J.K. Dobbins (foot). Dobbins was the team's leading rusher this year, but has been on IR since early November with that foot injury. He returned to practice this week and was limited all three days, but Denver will be without him for this one. RJ Harvey has handled most of the running back snaps in Dobbins' absence.