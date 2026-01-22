LISTEN LIVE

Thursday practice includes new update on Mack Hollins

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins returned to practice on Thursday ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots in action against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

For the second time in as many days, the New England Patriots had a player on IR return to practice. After defensive tackle Joshua Farmer rejoined the team on Wednesday, wide receiver Mack Hollins was on the field for practice on Thursday. Hollins took part in stretching and all individual drills during the early portion of practice open to the media.

Hollins, 32, has been out since Week 16 with an abdomen injury. This is the first week he was eligible to start practicing again, but did not take part in Wednesday's session.

It wasn't clear when Hollins was first placed on IR whether or not he'd be able to return this season. Asked at the time, head coach Mike Vrabel said "we won't be able to see him for another three weeks. So, at that point in time, then we would make a decision, and I hope that's one that we could make. But right now, I don't think I can predict anything."

Now, Hollins' return to practice leaves the door open for him to potentially play in the AFC Championship Game assuming he is healthy enough to do so. The Patriots would have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to officially activate him from IR. To do so, they'd need to open up a roster spot with the 53-man roster currently full.

Prior to his injury, Hollins' was one of Drake Maye's most trusted wide receivers this season. His 46 catches ranked third on the team and second among wide receivers this year, while his 550 yards ranked fourth and third, respectively. At 6-foot-4, 221 pounds he was also a key factor in the run game as a blocker. Even factoring in his missed games, he played more snaps (657) than any wide receiver on the roster this year.

More on Hollins' status should come with the next injury report, which is expected out late Thursday afternoon. Vrabel's next press conference is set for after practice on Friday.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
