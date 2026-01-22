LISTEN LIVE

Patriots Thursday injury report includes multiple new additions

The Patriots had one notable new addition to Thursday’s injury report, as well as an update on Mack Hollins’ status.

Ryan Garvin

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Patriots receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) was spotted at practice today for the first time since Week 16. Hollins, whose injured reserve practice window opened yesterday, was listed as a limited participant. His status for Sunday is undetermined. He was placed on IR with an abdomen injury following the Patriots' "Sunday Night Football" win over the Ravens in Baltimore.

In other injury news, center Garrett Bradbury (illness), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), and linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) did not participate in practice Thursday. Bradbury is a new addition after practicing in full on Wednesday.

Carlton Davis (concussion protocol), Christian Ellis (hip), and Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) were all limited for the second straight practice. Morgan Moses and Hunter Henry were also listed as limited but with an NIR-Rest designation.

Like Mack Hollins, rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) also had his practice window begin yesterday as he too makes his way back from IR. Farmer has been out since the Ravens game. The 23-year-old rookie was a full participant today. TreVeyon Henderson (shoulder) and Robert Spillane (hand) were both full participants today.

For Denver, they continue to work running back J.K. Dobbins (foot) into the mix. Dobbins has been out since early November and was limited for a second day in a row along with receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring).

Meanwhile, receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) was a full participant after being limited Thursday.

Ryan GarvinWriter
