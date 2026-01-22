Patriots’ Barmore to be closely monitored for condition in Denver air

According to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, it sounds like defensive tackle Christian Barmore will be good to go for the Patriots AFC Championship Game in Denver this Sunday. But Barmore's recent health concerns will be more of a factor to tend to in the thinner Mile High air.

"Certainly something we have to monitor," Vrabel told assembled media on Thursday. "There are some players that we'll have to monitor for one reason or another, but I don't see any limitations for Christian."

Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs during the summer of 2024. He was treated at Mass General Brigham and would end up playing only four games at the tail end of what was already a lost season.

Since then, the former second-round pick has appeared in every game this season, playing 65% of the Patriots' defensive snaps. He ranked sixth among all defensive tackles in the NFL with 56 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Denver is famous for its high altitude compared to the rest of the NFL, but Vrabel is not treating the unique environment much different than other away games, in terms of travel.

"Other than going out there last Thursday – which wouldn't have been an ideal situation considering we had to play [the following Sunday in Foxboro]," Vrabel said earlier this week, "but I think just physiologically you have to be at altitude for longer than a day or two or three. It takes time to do that. So, we'll do what we've always done. We'll travel, be in condition and be ready to play. That's kind of about what it is."