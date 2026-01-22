Don’t Read the Comments: Denver radio’s Darren McKee on T&H

If there's ever been a time to practice the old internet adage "don't read the comments," this segment is that time.

Darren McKee is an old friend of the show. Darren got his start in radio as an intern for Charles Laquidara on the legendary WBCN back in the early 1990s. A decade later, he made his way west and has been working in Colorado radio ever since.

The seasoned sports-talker joined Toucher & Hardy this morning to bring the Denver perspective to the show. From the jump, he and Jon Wallach were back at it. They have a bit of history, those two. But don't worry: it's all radio friendly and in good fun.

The commenters on the clip at the top, however? Not very radio friendly. And not in good fun. It's as Fred said on the air today: the better the Patriots play, the meaner a certain segment of their fanbase gets. DMac takes it all in stride, though. He's a pro.