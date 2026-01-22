LISTEN LIVE

Don’t Read the Comments: Denver radio’s Darren McKee on T&H

Come for the hot sports takes, stay for the lighthearted ribbing.

Adam 12

If there's ever been a time to practice the old internet adage "don't read the comments," this segment is that time.

Darren McKee is an old friend of the show. Darren got his start in radio as an intern for Charles Laquidara on the legendary WBCN back in the early 1990s. A decade later, he made his way west and has been working in Colorado radio ever since.

The seasoned sports-talker joined Toucher & Hardy this morning to bring the Denver perspective to the show. From the jump, he and Jon Wallach were back at it. They have a bit of history, those two. But don't worry: it's all radio friendly and in good fun.

The commenters on the clip at the top, however? Not very radio friendly. And not in good fun. It's as Fred said on the air today: the better the Patriots play, the meaner a certain segment of their fanbase gets. DMac takes it all in stride, though. He's a pro.

His take on Patriots-Broncos? Denver's pass rush could fluster Drake Maye. If Maye can't do a better job of protecting the ball than he has so far this postseason, things could get messy for the Pats on Sunday. Messy like the comments under our clips with DMac.

