Red Sox pick up catching prospect in trade with Twins

The Boston Red Sox swung a "small overnight trade," as ESPN's Jeff Passan put it Wednesday morning on X.

In a swap of minor-leaguers, the Red Sox opted to bolster their catching depth in a deal with the Twins, acquiring catcher Nate Baez in exchange for infielder Tristan Gray. Only Gray has major league experience between the two, but Baez, 24, is five years younger than Gray, 29. The Red Sox later confirmed the deal.

Baez most recently played for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the High-A Midwest League, and the Wichita Wind Surge in the Double-A Texas League. He had been in the Twins minor league system since 2022, when they drafted him in the 12th round out of Arizona State. At the plate, Baez posted a .909 OPS in 184 plate appearances in High-A, but dropped to .697 in 212 plate appearances in Double-A.

Here's what an anonymous scout told Twins Daily after the draft in 2022:

Hasn't been a full-time catcher, but that's the plan now. Worked out for the Twins in California before the draft. Love the bat and think there's a higher ceiling there. Best case he's a two-way catcher. Great value in the 12th round.