LISTEN LIVE

Payton vs. Patriots: Andrew Callahan dives into Denver’s coaching

It’s a topic Pats fans need to explore.

Adam 12

Spinning the Denver vs. New England discourse into a Payton vs. Patriots conversation is an interesting undertaking.

Nobody had any of this on their bingo card (sorry) back in August. And by "this" I mean the New England Patriots playing in the AFC Championship game this season. In fact, any pundit bold enough to have had the Patriots down for 10 or 11 wins was scoffed at on the show.

But, as we discussed with the Globe's Christopher Price yesterday, things have changed. The Pats are in the AFC title game against a Broncos team without their starting QB. Still, winning at Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday will be no easy task.

Payton vs. Patriots

Our Tuesday morning regular, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, lays is all out in the clip at the top. His primary point? Denver head coach Sean Payton has the talent to scheme up a few early looks that could both help QB Jared Stidham and put the Pats on their heels.

The real question, as Andrew discussed with Fred, Hardy, and Jon, is whether Denver can build off Payton's talent and create a few big moments. If the Patriots jump out early, Callahan explains, it’s hard to see Denver keeping pace. Read more here.

denver broncosJarrett SitdhamNew England PatriotsSean Payton
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; The Denver Broncos take the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots opponent preview: Get to know the Denver BroncosAlex Barth
Patriots arrive at AFC title game fueled by internal belief system
NFLPatriots arrive at AFC title game fueled by internal belief systemJake Seymour
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with Stefon Diggs #8 prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NFLRobert Kraft hints at big future plans for NFL schedule with Zolak & BertrandMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect