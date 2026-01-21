Payton vs. Patriots: Andrew Callahan dives into Denver’s coaching

Spinning the Denver vs. New England discourse into a Payton vs. Patriots conversation is an interesting undertaking.

Nobody had any of this on their bingo card (sorry) back in August. And by "this" I mean the New England Patriots playing in the AFC Championship game this season. In fact, any pundit bold enough to have had the Patriots down for 10 or 11 wins was scoffed at on the show.

But, as we discussed with the Globe's Christopher Price yesterday, things have changed. The Pats are in the AFC title game against a Broncos team without their starting QB. Still, winning at Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday will be no easy task.

Payton vs. Patriots

Our Tuesday morning regular, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, lays is all out in the clip at the top. His primary point? Denver head coach Sean Payton has the talent to scheme up a few early looks that could both help QB Jared Stidham and put the Pats on their heels.