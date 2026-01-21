Patriots without two players, 5 limited for first practice of AFC Championship week

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Harold Landry III #2 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots held their first practice of the weekend ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game with the Denver Broncos. In total the Patriots have 11 players listed on their first injury report of the week.

Of those 11 players fot the Patriots, two did not practice. Linebackers Harold Landry (knee) and Marte Mapu (hip) are listed as non-participants, although Mapu was seen working off to the side during the early portion of practice open to the media. Rest days have been common for Landry late this season.

Five Patriots players were limited, including cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion protocol) who left Sunday's win early with a head injury. Davis practiced in a red non-contact jersey but the fact he was on the field with the team is a sign he could make it through the protocol in time to play on Sunday, similar to what Christian Gonzalez did last week.

Linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) was also limited and a new addition to the injury report from last week. Running back TreVeyon Henderson (shoulder) is a new addition as well, but he was a full participant.

The Patriots also got one of their IR players back on the field. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) took part in the practice as a full participant, and is now eligible to return from IR. Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) did not return despite this being the first day he was eligible to.