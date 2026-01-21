Mike Vrabel shares key roster developments ahead of AFC title game

Wide receiver Mack Hollins, who was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury, was not present at the Patriots’ Wednesday practice ahead of their AFC title game at Denver on Sunday. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after Sunday’s game, is expected to be at practice as a limited participant, head coach Mike Vrabel said.

Hollins was placed on the NFL’s injured reserve list on Dec. 27, meaning this is the first week he was active to return to practice and to the Patriots’ active roster. Hollins was a productive member of the team’s receiving corps before his injury, tallying 46 catches – the third-highest mark on the team before his injury – with 550 receiving yards. He also led all Patriots with 657 snaps when he was healthy.

Despite missing two games to end the season, Hollins still finished with the third-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards — his 550 passing yards were one shy of tying Kayshon Boutte, who also dealt with injury issues late in the season, for third most on the team — in 2025.

Davis suffered a head injury late in the Patriots’ 28-16 win over the Texans, causing him to leave the game and be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return to the field on Sunday, entering the NFL concussion protocol and putting his status in jeopardy for the AFC title game. That concern was quelled for the Patriots when Vrabel said Davis is expected to practice on Wednesday.