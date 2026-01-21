LISTEN LIVE

Bruins sign Alex Steeves to multi-year extension

The Bruins and winger Alex Steeves have come to terms on a new contract.

Ty Anderson

Dec 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Alex Steeves (21) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for Alex Steeves to establish himself as a regular for the Bruins. And Steeves has officially parlayed that into an extended stay with the Bruins, with the 26-year-old signed to a two-year extension by the Bruins on Wednesday.

Steeves, who was scheduled to be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent this summer, will make $3.25 million ($1.625 million average annual value) over the life of the deal.

In action for 33 games for Boston this season, Steeves has posted eight goals and 14 points, along with a plus-5 rating, while averaging 12:24 per night. Steeves has also been Boston's 10th-leading scoring since making his Bruins debut on Nov. 8, with only seven Black and Gold forwards scoring more points than Steeves' 14.

Steeves has continued to expand his role under the Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, with Steeves earning minutes on both the penalty kill and power play through his Boston run this year, with Sturm referring to Steeves as "just a player he trusts."

Physicality-wise, you've also seen Steeves prove willing to do it all, with 117 hits and a few fighting majors to go with everything else that's made him a versatile threat.

With Steeves signed, 12 of the 13 forwards currently on the Bruins' roster are signed for next season, with Viktor Arvidsson the only forward without a deal for 2026-27.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
