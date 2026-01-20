LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins’ trade saga with Rasmus Andersson

Matt & Ty return with a new episode, almost entirely about the Bruins’ recent involvement in trade talks for defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Rasmus Andersson #4 of the Calgary Flames looks on during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on January 10, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Justin Berl/Getty Images

15:26 -- What went wrong in the Bruins' trade pursuit of Rasmus Andersson, and why are they going for this in the first place?

25:11 -- How far away are the Bruins from actually becoming a contender again?

36:40 -- What Ty likes about Don Sweeney's decision to walk away from the Rasmus Andersson trade.

46:50 -- The guys go over what they'd prefer the Bruins to do with their draft picks and trades over the next year or two.

1:09:24 -- Another venting session about the problem the NHL has with low-tax cities and their advantages bringing in players.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
