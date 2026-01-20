Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins’ trade saga with Rasmus Andersson

Matt & Ty return with a new episode, almost entirely about the Bruins' recent involvement in trade talks for defenseman Rasmus Andersson. The guys start off with some random conversation before diving in…

15:26 -- What went wrong in the Bruins' trade pursuit of Rasmus Andersson, and why are they going for this in the first place?

25:11 -- How far away are the Bruins from actually becoming a contender again?

36:40 -- What Ty likes about Don Sweeney's decision to walk away from the Rasmus Andersson trade.

46:50 -- The guys go over what they'd prefer the Bruins to do with their draft picks and trades over the next year or two.

1:09:24 -- Another venting session about the problem the NHL has with low-tax cities and their advantages bringing in players.