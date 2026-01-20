Patriots-Broncos notes: Christopher Price joins Toucher & Hardy

The victory laps are over. It's time to turn our attention to these Patriots-Broncos notes from a trusted source.

That source is the man you see in the clip. Christopher Price is the Boston Globe beat writer covering the New England Patriots. You can hear him here and there on Toucher & Hardy throughout the season NFL. And you can read his latest column on the team here.

Christopher agrees with Fred: New England has officially graduated from the "playing with house money" cliche. The expectation now is for the team to win the AFC Championship, especially with Jarrett Stidham as Denver's QB1. But there's more to it than that.

Patriots-Broncos Notes

The biggest X-factor, Price notes, is whether RB J.K. Dobbins can get healthy enough to give the Broncos a real running game and take pressure off Stidham. If the Pats jump out early, though, they can unleash the pass rush and possibly put the game out of reach.