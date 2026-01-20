LISTEN LIVE

Patriots-Broncos notes: Christopher Price joins Toucher & Hardy

Doing all we can to get you geared up for Sunday’s game.

Adam 12

The victory laps are over. It's time to turn our attention to these Patriots-Broncos notes from a trusted source.

That source is the man you see in the clip. Christopher Price is the Boston Globe beat writer covering the New England Patriots. You can hear him here and there on Toucher & Hardy throughout the season NFL. And you can read his latest column on the team here.

Christopher agrees with Fred: New England has officially graduated from the "playing with house money" cliche. The expectation now is for the team to win the AFC Championship, especially with Jarrett Stidham as Denver's QB1. But there's more to it than that.

Patriots-Broncos Notes

The biggest X-factor, Price notes, is whether RB J.K. Dobbins can get healthy enough to give the Broncos a real running game and take pressure off Stidham. If the Pats jump out early, though, they can unleash the pass rush and possibly put the game out of reach.

The conversation continues all week long from 6-10 a.m. on Toucher & Hardy. In between, be sure to read all the coverage from our Sports Hub team, including Alex Barth's latest mailbag, focused on the AFC Championship. You can dive into that one right here.

AFC Championshipdenver broncosNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with Stefon Diggs #8 prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NFLRobert Kraft hints at big future plans for NFL schedule with Zolak & BertrandMatt Dolloff
Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offense gathers around quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Heading to the AFC Championship GameAlex Barth
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
NFLBroncos run game could get big boost for AFC Championship Game against PatriotsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect