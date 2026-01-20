Patriots arrive at AFC title game fueled by internal belief system

As snow flurries fell from the grim sky above Gillette Stadium, the crowd belted out the chorus of Bon Jovi’s hit song “Livin' on a Prayer” while the Patriots put the finishing touches on a marquee playoff win.

It had been the moment many had yearned for over the previous six years. Disappointment from a lack of success in the post-Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era caused many to lose confidence in the Patriots, who once created so much faith with their consistent, dominant performances. All that was left for fans in their dynasty’s aftermath was the comfort of relishing in their team’s past memorable games, gazing at each one as a part of a collection of ancient snow globes.

Sunday provided hope that a new souvenir arrived.

Through the harsh weather conditions, the Patriots prevailed over the Texans, 28-16, by capitalizing on a vigorous defensive effort to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2019. They’ll continue what is perhaps one of the best single-season turnarounds in NFL history, ending the dreary stretch of consecutive four-win campaigns.

“That ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ was sick,” tight end Hunter Henry said. “The snowfall at the end of the game, that was really special. The last two weeks have been, honestly, two of my favorite games I’ve ever been a part of in my career. Just the environment, just the electricity, just the fans, everybody into it the whole game, giving us a true home-field advantage.

“This game and then last week was really special and a lot of fun to be a part of.”

What has been different about this Patriots team compared with their prior AFC title game appearances over the previous decade is the unforeseen nature of their rise in 2025. They were not favored to win the AFC East. They were not expected to host a postseason game, let alone two contests. Super Bowl thoughts seemed like a fatuous goal, one that might be present in the franchise’s future.

Then reality has emerged.

It has all been a byproduct of the culture Mike Vrabel has instilled in his first season as the Patriots’ head coach. A clear expectation Vrabel set out for his team in his introductory press conference was to take advantage of bad football. His efforts to show that growth was fully displayed against the Texans by forcing quarterback CJ Stroud into ill-advised decisions, contributing to a pick-six by cornerback Marcus Jones as one of five defensive takeaways.

“Vrabel came in from the first meeting and told us about our identity,” cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. “You see the identity that’s up there. Everybody bought in. It’s kind of a big thing that no one believed in us, nobody counted on us or counted on us in being in any of these games. To us, we just come into work every day. Everybody, it is such a grateful group. Everybody is always smiling around here. Everybody is always laughing and having a good time. When you’re able to do that and lock in when you need to in meetings and things like that, you build that brotherhood, and we’ve built that. It translates in so many ways.”

The Patriots mantra throughout the season became, “We’re all we got. We’re all we need.” In essence, it instilled a sense of inner belief into each player that became contagious during a 10-game winning streak. Their message quickly spread to the fans, who were witnessed their team's sudden increase of promise with every passing game.

With a strong message present, the Patriots just needed key players to blossom in their high-stake roles. Second-year quarter Drake Maye is perhaps the most important development for the six-time Super Bowl champions, as the organization failed to find a true quarterback replacement since Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay in 2020. Although Maye's struggle to handle the Texans' pass rush was evident by his two lost fumbles and one interception against, he prevailed in the game’s crucial moments. He threaded the needle deep down the field to connect on a 32-yard touchdown catch to receiver Kayshon Boutte, who snagged the ball with one hand as he soared into the end zone to seal a two-score victory.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Maye said. “We knew this was a great football team coming in here. Happy for the guys. This is one to enjoy. It was tough. Battled the elements. Props to our defense, they played great. We made enough plays on offense, but we need to clean some stuff up. We knew they were going to be a good defense. Like I said, our defense helped us all night and special teams was huge as well. So, just proud of the guys, going to enjoy this one and we’re back on the road.”

Then Patriots will continue their postseason push with a trip to Denver, a city that has served as the resting place of many previous teams. The Patriots are 1-2 against the Broncos in the postseason since 2011, each of their losses occuring at Denver.

Those fortunes could change in 2025, as the Broncos will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who had season-ending surgery after he broke his ankle in the final moments against the Bills. Suddenly, a perfect storm is forming for the Patriots to return to the Super Bowl.

Just add it to the latest keepsake of their magical season.