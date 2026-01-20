LISTEN LIVE

Celtics come up just short against Pistons by 104-103 final

Matt Dolloff
Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons battled to the end Monday night, as the C's came up just short of victory by a 104-103 final in a thriller between the Eastern Conference's top-2 teams.

Fresh off being named an All-Star Game starter for the first time in his career, Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the loss. Brown's last-second buzzer beater attempt bounced high off the rim and missed, securing the narrow win for the Pistons, who extended their lead over the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the conference to 5.5 games. Brown had scored eight straight points for the C's prior to his final shot.

Turnovers burned the Celtics in this one, including four by Brown, and 14 total for the team, compared to just eight for the Pistons. Veteran Tobias Harris led the way for Detroit with 25 points on 11-for-20 (55.0%) shooting.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
