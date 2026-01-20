Celtics come up just short against Pistons by 104-103 final
The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons battled to the end Monday night, as the C's came up just short of victory by a 104-103 final in a thriller between the Eastern Conference's top-2 teams.
Fresh off being named an All-Star Game starter for the first time in his career, Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the loss. Brown's last-second buzzer beater attempt bounced high off the rim and missed, securing the narrow win for the Pistons, who extended their lead over the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the conference to 5.5 games. Brown had scored eight straight points for the C's prior to his final shot.
Turnovers burned the Celtics in this one, including four by Brown, and 14 total for the team, compared to just eight for the Pistons. Veteran Tobias Harris led the way for Detroit with 25 points on 11-for-20 (55.0%) shooting.