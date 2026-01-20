Bruins blown out by Stars in streak-snapping loss

Jan 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Wyatt Johnston (53) and center Matt Duchene (95) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates a power play goal scored by Johnston against Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bruins were unable to end their brief two-game road trip on a high note Tuesday night in Dallas, with the Bruins ultimately dropped by the Stars in a 6-2 final.

This one featured a little bit of everything the Bruins did not want, too, as the club finished the first period in an 0-2 hole after surrendering two power-play goals, including one in the final minute of the period. The second period failed to provide any relief there, either, as the Bruins' deficit was doubled in the second period, and with the fourth Dallas goal of the evening also coming with under a minute left in the period.

Ultimately, the Stars put six straight goals through Jeremy Swayman before Bruins head coach Marco Sturm ultimately decided to give Swayman a mercy pull.

And with club down 6-0 and pacing for what would be the franchise's worst loss against the Stars (a 7-2 defeat in Dallas last year), the Bruins finally got themselves on the board with garbage-time tallies from Fraser Minten and Morgan Geekie.

The goals did nothing to change Boston's fate in this contest, but if you're looking for a positive, Geekie's goal did end a stretch of 12 straight games without a goal.

The Bruins were by all means dominated across the board in this one, too. Boston had a good start to their night, but a spree of more-than-preventable penalties undid their strong start in the first period, while the shot clock favored Dallas by a 37-18 mark by the night's end. Dallas also beat the Bruins in 65 percent of their total faceoffs, with the Stars winning 39 of their 60 battles at the dot.

Andrew Peeke was a game-time decision and ultimately suited up for this contest, with a plus-1 rating in 21:13 of time on ice. Peeke jumped into action in place of Henri Jokiharju (personal), while the Bruins placed Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers prior to this contest just a month after claiming him off waivers from the Stars.