Bruins place defenseman on waivers

BOSTON, MA – DECEMBER 23: Vladislav Kolyachonok #74 of the Boston Bruins cuts past the stick check of Josh Anderson #17 of the Montréal Canadiens during the second period at TD Garden on December 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The shuffling on the Bruins backend continued Tuesday, this time with defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok placed on waivers by the club.

Kolyachonok, who was picked up off waivers last month, appeared in two games for the Bruins prior to being placed back on waivers.

In his two appearances for the Bruins, Kolyachonok posted a minus-1 rating, three blocks, two shots on goal, and had a penalty drawn in just over 24 minutes of total time on ice. They weren't the worst showings, but it was also proving to be difficult to find time to get him into action, as Kolyachonok had been a healthy scratch for 10 straight games for the Black and Gold. The Bruins even went through a rash of injuries over that span, and still, Kolyachonok remained a relative staple as a scratch.

Ironically enough, though the 24-year-old Kolyachonok's move back to the waiver wire comes with the Bruins in Dallas, and set to go against the Stars, the team that originally placed Kolyachonok on waivers last month. Such timing could also be a good will gesture on the part of the Bruins if they know that the Stars will put in a claim on Kolyachonok to re-claim him and bring him back to their organization.

Prior to coming to Boston, the 6-foot-2 lefty posted one goal and three points, along with a plus-3 rating, in 11 games for the Stars. Kolyachonok also posted 10 blocks and five hits, while Dallas held a plus-8 differential in scoring chances and plus-12 differential in high-danger scoring chances with him on the ice at five-on-five play.

The Bruins' decision to place Kolyachonok on waivers now comes with Henri Jokiharju away from the team due to a family matter, and with Billy Sweezey with the club on an emergency basis. The Bruins did get a boost to their backend last game, of course, with Hampus Lindholm back in action after missing the previous six contests.