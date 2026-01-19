LISTEN LIVE

Sean McDermott out as Bills head coach

The Buffalo Bills are starting over at head coach, as they’ve fired Sean McDermott after nine seasons and another early playoff exit.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
The Buffalo Bills are starting over at head coach. As first reported by Adam Schefter Monday morning, they have fired Sean McDermott after nine seasons and yet another early playoff exit.

McDermott compiled a 98-50 (.662) record as Bills head coach from 2017-25, his first stint at the helm of an NFL team after eight seasons as a defensive coordinator for the Eagles and Panthers. The Bills won five straight AFC East titles from 2020-24, as quarterback Josh Allen emerged as an elite talent.

The Bills missed the playoffs only one time under McDermott, but it was that time of year that they consistently came up short. They made the AFC Championship Game twice, in 2020 and 2024, but lost to the Chiefs both times. They've lost in the divisional round in four out of the last five seasons, most recently to the Denver Broncos, despite ranking in the top-10 in both total offense and total defense in each of those seasons.

Buffalo now enters the head coaching pool, which has already seen the biggest dominoes fall. John Harbaugh is expected to join the New York Giants, while Mike Tomlin is likely taking a season off before returning in 2027. Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is joing the Falcons. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was credited with helping develop Allen into a high-end quarterback, is available after being dismissed by New York. The Bills could also consider promoting current offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but will need to conduct interviews either way to comply with league rules.

Despite a disappointing end to their season, the Bills remain a top-2 team in the AFC East, after the Patriots surged back to the top of the division in 2025. It'll be interesting to see what direction they take at head coach, but after nine years of a defensive-minded leader, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if they hire an offensive-minded guy this time around.

