Jaylen Brown earns All-Star Game starter recognition for first time in NBA career

Jaylen Brown was named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game, which is slated to occur Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. It is the first time Brown has been named an All-Star Game starter in his career and his fifth overall appearance in the midseason festivities.

What was perceived as a rebuilding season for the Celtics by many outside of the organization, the franchise has managed to exceed expectations with Brown at the helm. Brown, a Georgia native, had his jersey retired in his high school ahead of the Celtcs' Saturday win against the Hawks in Atlanta. He is averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, playing a large part in his team’s rise in the Eastern Conference.

Boston’s 26-15 record is good for second place in the conference, a 1.5-game lead over the third-place Knicks and 4.5 games behind the Pistons for first place in the conference.

The Celtics will play the Pistons in Detroit Monday night as a part of the NBA’s nine-game slate for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Entering the season, it was the only marquee day in the NBA’s schedule that featured the Celtics, who did not play on Opening Day or Christmas Day.

It is perhaps the best opportunity for the Celtics to prove how much they’ve grown this season.