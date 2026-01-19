LISTEN LIVE

DeMeco Ryans explains late-game management in Texans loss to Patriots

Ryans should be facing scrutiny for how he and his staff handled the second half of their playoff loss to the Patriots.

Matt Dolloff
Head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans reacts after a 28-16 loss against the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoff game. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Texans came up short against the Patriots for a number of reasons, chief among them the struggles of quarterback C.J. Stroud and his four interceptions. But head coach DeMeco Ryans and his staff shouldn't be let off the hook, either.

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots outcoached Ryans and the Texans in Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff matchup at Gillette Stadium, just by being ready to go on every play and avoiding unforced errors. Ryans faced scrutiny after the game specifically for his conservative late-game management, mainly deciding to punt twice in the fourth quarter after going down 28-16. After the first punt with 12:09 left in regulation, the Patriots ran the ball on eight of 10 plays and bled 6:21 off the clock before punting it back to the Texans.

Houston's second fourth-quarter punt came from its own 21-yard line, which is more understandable on the surface. But at that point, there was only 4:03 left in the game, and the Patriots simply continued to hand it off. By the time the Texans got the ball back, they had used up all three timeouts and had 1:45 left, needing two touchdowns.

Ryans explained to reporters after the game that he wanted to give his defense a chance to make a big play. He wasn't all that crazy to have that thought process, considering the Texans had forced four fumbles and made an interception against Drake Maye. But the implication was clear: he trusted his defense more than the offense, perhaps even to score touchdowns.

"At the end of the day, I make decisions there in the game for us to get the ball back, get the ball to our defense and see if we can make a play," Ryans said.

Ryans wasn't asked about his timeout management, but that alone really hurt the Texans down the stretch. It was clear why they had to burn their first two timeouts early in the third quarter and again early in the fourth quarter: the offense couldn't get the play in on time. They were still huddling with five seconds left on the play clock when Ryans was forced to use his first timeout. So, scrutiny is due to offensive coordinator Nick Caley. But when it comes to coaching, the buck stops with Ryans.

Left with only one timeout by the halfway point of the fourth quarter, Ryans basically had to stand there and watch Vrabel and Josh McDaniels run it down their throats for two straight possessions to ice the game. Rhamondre Stevenson forced them to use up their last timeout with 3:55 left in the game by wisely staying in bounds.

The Patriots are in the AFC Championship game for the first time since the 2018 season, and Vrabel is in it for the second time in his career as a head coach. And he deserves credit in his own right for a virtually mistake-free football game. The Texans, meanwhile, have to tighten up their in-game operations if they want to give themselves a chance to win more at this time of year.

Next: Patriots-Texans Divisional Round Ups & Downs

DeMeco Ryanshouston texansNew England Patriotsnfl playoffs
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
NFLSean McDermott out as Bills head coachMatt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 18: K'lavon Chaisson #44 of the New England Patriots sacks C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NFL5 takeaways as the Patriots survive and advance against the TexansAlex Barth
Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a divisional round win over the Texans?Matt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect