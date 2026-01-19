LISTEN LIVE

Broncos run game could get big boost for AFC Championship Game against Patriots

The Broncos could be getting running back J.K. Dobbins back from IR for the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Alex Barth
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos' offense took a major blow ahead of the AFC Championship Game, when quarterback Bo Nix was ruled out for the season with a fractured ankle. In a bit of silver lining though, another key offensive player who was expected to be out for the season could return for the game in running back J.K. Dobbins.

On Monday ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Broncos are opening the practice window for Dobbins to return from IR. Dobbins has been out since early November, when he was placed on IR with what expected to be a season-ending Lisfranc injury in his foot. Schefter noted that there is "a chance" for Dobbins to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Dobbins, 27, was the lead back for one of the better rushing attacks in the NFL over the first 10 weeks of the season. He carried the ball 153 times for 772 yards - both marks that still lead the team. Behind a strong offensive line the Broncos' averaged 4.8 yards per carry as a team over those 10 games, which ranked tied for seventh in the NFL.

Since Dobbins went out the Broncos have mainly leaned on RJ Harvey at running back with Jaleel McLaughlin rotating in. In those games from Week 11 to the end of the regular season the Broncos have averaged just 4.0 yards per carry, tied for 21st in the NFL. They then managed just 70 yards on 22 carries against a week Buffalo Bills run defense in the Divisional Round.

If Dobbins is back and healthy for Sunday's game, he'll be a challenge for a Patriots' run defense that has looked improved since the start of the playoffs. That unit struggled down the stretch but the return of players like Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, and Khyiris Tonga from injury have provided a major boost. In their two playoff games they've allowed 3.1 yards per carry and a total of 135 yards on 44 carries.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
DENVER, CO - AUGUST 16: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Empower Field at Mile High on August 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
UncategorizedWhat Mike Vrabel sees in Broncos quarterback Jarrett StidhamAlex Barth
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
NFLSean McDermott out as Bills head coachMatt Dolloff
Head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans reacts after a 28-16 loss against the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoff game. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NFLDeMeco Ryans explains late-game management in Texans loss to PatriotsMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect