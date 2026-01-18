3 Stars: Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei shines amid trade rumor buzz

Jan 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Things were not looking good for the streaking (in a good way) Boston Bruins through 20 minutes at Chicago's United Center on Saturday night.

Tagged for two goals in a span of two minutes, complete with Marco Sturm losing his mind after what he felt was a missed penalty leading directly to Chicago's second goal, it felt like Boston's win streak was going to meet its end against the Blackhawks.

But the first intermission turned out to be the exact reset the club needed, as the Bruins rallied for five straight goals and extended their win streak to six with a 5-2 final over the Blackhawks. The six-game win streak is now Boston's second-longest win streak of the 2025-26 season, while Saturday's final pushed their goal differential over this streak to a staggering plus-20, with Boston outscoring teams 27-7 over this run.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: David Pastrnak

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: David Pastrnak #88 of the Bruins smiles against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena on October 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Even when the Bruins weren't matching Chicago's offensive production out of the gate, Bruins winger David Pastrnak was doing what he could to get his team going.

Pastrnak's first-period effort was undoubtedly headlined by a net-front chance that nearly beat Arvid Soderblom's left pad, but Pastrnak got his results by the night's end, with two assists and a plus-2 rating in just under 21 minutes of time on ice.

The two-assist night was also Pastrnak's 100th multi-assist game of his career.

2nd Star: Charlie McAvoy

Jan 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Blackhawks center Ryan Greene (20) battle for the puck with Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) during the second period at United Center. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Speaking after Thursday's win over Seattle, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said that he thought this was the best he's seen Charlie McAvoy play all season long. And with his team in need of a spark, it was McAvoy who decided to bring some life to the Black and Gold and jump into attack and snipe home Boston's first of five goals.

Though it would be McAvoy's only point (and his only shot of the night), it was another strong outing for No. 73 overall, with a plus-3 rating in over 21 minutes of deployment. This win streak has been dynamite for McAvoy's plus-minus rating this season, as he's gone from a minus-6 to a plus-6 for the year over the last six games.

1st Star: Mason Lohrei

Jan 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

If the Bruins are as in on Rasmus Andersson as the rumor mill indicates, then Saturday night may have been Mason Lohrei's swan song as a Bruin. And if that's the case, Lohrei made it count, with the first two-goal outing of his career in the win.

And, hey, want to talk about a jam-packed day? Not only did Lohrei begin his day seemingly engulfed by trade rumors, but it was also his 25th birthday, and he had not only his sister (it's the Bruins' annual Siblings Trip) with him, but also tons of family and friends in town making the trek down from Wisconsin. And what did he do? Just snipe two goals, leading the way in a comeback win for the club.