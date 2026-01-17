LISTEN LIVE

Bruins rally for 6th straight win, 5-2 over Blackhawks

RECAP: The Bruins have wins in six straight thanks to Saturday’s comeback in Chicago.

Ty Anderson

Jan 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Powered by five unanswered goals, the Bruins pushed their win streak to six games Saturday night in Chicago with a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei led the way for the Black and Gold in the winning effort, with a pair of goals. The two-goal outing was the first two-goal performance of Lohrei's NHL career, while the Bruins got additional markers from Charlie McAvoy, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Viktor Arvidsson on the way to another win.

Victimized for two goals in a two-minute span in the first period, Joonas Korpisalo was dialed in throughout the Bruins' comeback push, and finished with 22 saves in the win.

With the win, Korpisalo improved to 9-8-0 on the season, and has seen his season save percentage rise .015 since the team returned from the NHL's Christmas break, going from .880 to .895 over his last four outings overall.

On the backend, Hampus Lindholm was activated off the injured reserve and returned to the Boston lineup after missing two weeks with an injury.

Lindholm finished the victory with an assist in 20:03 of time on ice. Lindholm's return, which came with Billy Sweezey sent back down to AHL Providence in a corresponding move, came with Andrew Peeke out of action due to a lower-body injury.

Boston's victory gives the team eight wins in their last nine games.

The Bruins will wrap up this quick two-game road trip Tuesday in Dallas.

boston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Bruins make trade off their NHL roster
NHLBruins make trade off their NHL rosterTy Anderson
Bruins beat Kraken for 5th straight victory
NHLBruins beat Kraken for 5th straight victoryTy Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 11: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins talks with Pavel Zacha #18 during the third period of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on November 11, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Leafs 5-3. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NHLSports Hub Underground: Putting the Bruins’ streaky season in perspectiveMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect