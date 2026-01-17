Broncos dealt stunning blow as they advance to AFC Championship Game

The road to the Super Bowl goes through Denver. But the Broncos will have to defend their home field without their starting quarterback.

Soon after Denver sealed a 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills Saturday afternoon, clinching its first conference title appearance since the 2015 season, Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced to reporters that quarterback Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle late in the game and will undergo season-ending surgery.

In Nix’s place, former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start for the Broncos. The AFC Championship will mark his first career playoff start and his first appearance overall.