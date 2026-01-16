LISTEN LIVE

Pats-Texans: Sizing up Stroud with Phil Perry on Toucher & Hardy

The Patriots have some clear advantages over the Texans.

Adam 12

Our week-long Pats-Texans preview continues on Toucher & Hardy with a hard look at Houston and where they're lacking.

That's Phill Perry in the clip, in studio with Fred, Hardy, and Jon as he always is Thursday mornings at 9 during the NFL season. After a spirited conversation about the D.C. hardcore scene between Fred and Phil (don't ask), the show turned its attention to the Houston Texans.

We learned earlier that Texans WR Nico Collins is unlikely to play on Sunday. Phil pointed out that, without his go-to guy, Houston QB C.J. Stroud will likely struggle in ways the Patriots can take advantage of. He predicts a low-scoring affair and expects the cold weather to play a part.

Pats-Texans Preview

We got a bit out of our friend Gary Myers as well. Gary covered the New York Giants for years, so it was fortuitous to have him on the day after John Harbaugh was reported to be heading there. Gary had plenty to say about that--and Fred's woeful New York Jets--as well as a Pats prediction.

Watch his clip below. And don't forget to check out Gary's latest book: Brady vs. Belichick: The Dynasty Debate. It's a must-read for Pats fans. Find it here, and tune into Toucher & Hardy Friday morning for more analysis leading up to Sunday's Divisional matchup.

CJ Stroudhouston texansNew England PatriotsNico Collins
Adam 12Writer
