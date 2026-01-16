Christian Gonzalez gets good news on latest Patriots injury report

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel began his Friday press conference with his usual early injury updates. And this week carried a little extra importance, as all eyes are on cornerback Christian Gonzalez and his progression through the concussion protocol.

Good news for the Patriots: Vrabel told reporters Friday that Gonzalez, along with linebacker Harold Landry and running back Terrell Jennings, would all be listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans. But the Pats' official injury report is out, and Gonzalez has been stripped of the "Questionable" label, meaning he has passed the protocol and will be good to go for the game.

Gonzalez shed his red non-contact jersey yesterday and was a full participant over the last two practices. Gonzalez was injured in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' wild card win over the Los Angeles Chargers while trying to break up a pass to Quentin Johnston.

Landry (knee) has been a limited participant in practice this week as he continues to deal with a lingering knee injury. He was listed as a non-participant on Friday. It's unclear whether Landry had a setback or is taking a maintenance day ahead of Sunday's game.

Jennings, also in the concussion protocol, was cleared to return to practice on Wednesday and participated in full Thursday. Both Jennings and cornerback Alex Austin are eligible to return from injured reserve. The Patriots have an open spot, and Vrabel indicated that Jennings or Austin could go straight from IR to the 53-man roster.

"We'll see where they are [Saturday]," Vrabel answered when asked about their activation status. "I think that's something that could happen. When you're at 52, you have some space. If you get over 53, somebody has to go. We'll see where we're at tomorrow."

Full Patriots Injury Report

Questionable:

LB Harold Landry, Knee (DNP)

RB Terrell Jennings, Concussion Protocol (Full)

No Game Status:

CB Alex Austin, Wrist (FP)

CB Christian Gonzalez, Concussion Protocol (FP)

TE Hunter Henry, Knee (FP)

LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee (FP)

OT Morgan Moses, Knee (FP)

OT Thayer Munford Jr., Knee (FP)

DL Khyiris Tonga, Foot (FP)

Three players graduated from limited to full participation on Friday: linebacker Anfernee Jennings, tackle Morgan Moses, and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. The Patriots will have to hope they can get Moses on the field and at his best against the Texans' formidable edge rushers.