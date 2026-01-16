Houston Texans vs New England Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total

The fifth-seeded Houston Texans battle the second-seeded New England Patriots in this AFC Divisional Round showdown on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST.



The Texans just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in the AFC Wild Card Round 30-6. For three quarters, it was a low-scoring game and Houston led 7-6 going into the fourth quarter. From there it was a mix of defensive touchdowns with one offensive touchdown that blew the game wide open. The Texans won in total yards 408-175, in passing yards 244-122, and in rushing yards 164-63. The game was close for a while because Houston lost the turnover battle 3-2. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 2-for-2 on stops. Wide receiver Christian Kirk led the way on offense with eight catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.



The Patriots just beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home in the AFC Wild Card Round, 16-3. This game was a defensive grind and sloppy at times. The only touchdown came in the fourth quarter to put the Pats up two scores. The New England third down defense was 9-for-10 on stops, and they won in total yards 381-207. The Patriots won in passing yards 235-120 and in rushing yards 146-87. They lost the turnover battle 2-1 and went 0-for-3 in the red zone, while the red zone defense was 2-for-2 on stops.

Spread

Texans +3.5 (-117)

Patriots -3.5 (+108)

Money line

Texans +156

Patriots -163

Total

OVER 41.5 (+108)

UNDER 41.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Texans vs Patriots Betting Trends

Houston is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Houston's last 19 games.

Houston is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games.

New England is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of New England's last six games.

New England is 14-1 SU in its last 15 games.

Texans vs Patriots Injury Reports

Houston Texans

Jawhar Jordan, RB - Questionable

Nico Collins, WR - Questionable

Ajani Carter, CB - Injured reserve

Justin Watson, WR - Questionable

Sheldon Rankins, DT - Questionable

Kamari Lassiter, CB - Questionable

Tytus Howard, OT - Questionable

Ed Ingram, G - Questionable

Trent Brown OT - Questionable

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB - Questionable

Denico Autry, DE - Questionable

Tank Dell, WR - Out

Joe Mixon, RB - Out

Jake Hansen, LB - Injured reserve

Mario Edwards Jr., DT - Injured reserve

Brevin Jordan, TE - Injured reserve

Tim Settle Jr., DT - Injured reserve

M.J. Stewart, S - Injured reserve

Jaylin Smith, CB - Injured reserve

Jimmie Ward, S - Out

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT - Injured reserve

Kyonte Hamilton, DT - Injured reserve

Kurt Hinish, DT - Out

New England Patriots

Terrell Jennings, RB - Injured reserve

Christian Gonzalez, CB - Questionable

Alex Austin, CB - Injured reserve

Morgan Moses, OT - Questionable

Harold Landry III, LB - Questionable

Thayer Munford Jr., OT - Questionable

Anfernee Jennings, LB - Questionable

Mack Hollins, WR - Injured reserve

Joshua Farmer, DT - Injured reserve

Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve

Texans vs Patriots Predictions and Picks

Houston finished the season ranked 14th in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, 13th in points scored, and second in points against. The Texans' defense, which is led by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, is considered one of the NFL's most disruptive units and ranks first in total yards allowed. On offense, rookie running back Woody Marks may need to repeat his 112-yard Wild Card performance to carry the offense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is looking to bounce back after a shaky Wild Card showing that included three turnovers. This team is capable of slowing down the Patriots offense, but can their offense do enough to get the upset?



New England finished the season ranked fourth in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and fourth in points allowed. The Patriots' offense averaged 28.8 points per game this season and success for New England in this game is making sure quarterback Drake Maye is protected and can make some big plays. A key player to watch will be tight end Hunter Henry, who led the team with seven receiving touchdowns and remains a primary target for Maye. The Texans struggle a bit at defending tight ends, and he will be a big name in critical moments.

Best Bet: Under