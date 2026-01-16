Concussion updates on key players for both Patriots, Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans reacts during the NFL 2025 game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Both the New England Patriots and Houston Texans had key players in concussion protocol this week. One team will be getting their player back, while the other has been ruled out.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez cleared concussion protocol on Friday. After initially being announced as questionable by head coach Mike Vrabel, Gonzalez did not have a status next to his name on the Friday injury report a few hours later.

Gonzalez first entered concussion protocol late in last Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and did not return to the game. He began practice this week in a red non-contact jersey and limited on Wednesday, but no longer had the non-contact jersey and was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

That leaves just linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and running back Terrell Jennings (concussion protocol) as questionable for Sunday. Jennings is still on IR and would need to be activated by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, something Vrabel didn't rule out on Friday.

On the other side of things, the Texans have officially ruled wide receiver Nico Collins out for the game. Collins, the team's leading receiver, had to be carted back to the locker room from the sideline after suffering a concussion in Monday's Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did not practice at all this week.

Without Collins, the Texans' passing game will be without a significant contributor on Sunday. Collins led the team with 120 targets, catching 71 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games this season. While tight end Dalton Schultz also serves as a high-volume target for quarterback C.J. Stroud, no other wide receiver on the roster has more than 41 catches for 525 yards (both rookie Jayden Higgins).