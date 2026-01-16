Bruins make trade off their NHL roster

Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jeffrey Viel (48) celebrates between Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) after Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) scored a goal during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins made a trade involving their NHL roster Friday, with forward Jeffrey Viel traded to Anaheim in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

According to the Bruins, the club will receive the earlier of Anaheim's two fourth-round picks, which originally belonged to the Flyers and Red Wings.

In action for 10 games this season, Viel has recorded 11 shots on goal and 27 hits, along with 30 minutes in penalties and a minus-1 rating, but had last appeared in a game all the way back on Dec. 20 against Vancouver.

The Black and Gold'd decision to trade Viel now comes with the club staring down a potential roster crunch if and when they activate Hampus Lindholm off the injured reserve. The team has gone with two extra forwards and just one extra defenseman look this year, but with Viel out of the picture, the club could shift back to the two-defenseman, one-forward press box look they've often rolled with in recent years.

It also continues to build Don Sweeney's draft pick cupboard, as this latest pick acquired is currently Boston's ninth pick on the board for the 2026 NHL Draft.