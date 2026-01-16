LISTEN LIVE

Bruins make trade off their NHL roster

Don Sweeney and the Bruins made a roster move on Friday, adding to their draft pick cupboard.

Ty Anderson

Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jeffrey Viel (48) celebrates between Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) after Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) scored a goal during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins made a trade involving their NHL roster Friday, with forward Jeffrey Viel traded to Anaheim in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

According to the Bruins, the club will receive the earlier of Anaheim's two fourth-round picks, which originally belonged to the Flyers and Red Wings.

In action for 10 games this season, Viel has recorded 11 shots on goal and 27 hits, along with 30 minutes in penalties and a minus-1 rating, but had last appeared in a game all the way back on Dec. 20 against Vancouver.

The Black and Gold'd decision to trade Viel now comes with the club staring down a potential roster crunch if and when they activate Hampus Lindholm off the injured reserve. The team has gone with two extra forwards and just one extra defenseman look this year, but with Viel out of the picture, the club could shift back to the two-defenseman, one-forward press box look they've often rolled with in recent years.

It also continues to build Don Sweeney's draft pick cupboard, as this latest pick acquired is currently Boston's ninth pick on the board for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The club has also recalled defenseman Billy Sweezey from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

boston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
