Sports Hub Underground: Putting the Bruins’ streaky season in perspective

Matt and Ty deliver their latest dose of podcast chaos. They start off with nearly 15 minutes of banter about their childhoods and their recent experience doing radio shows, before…

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 11: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins talks with Pavel Zacha #18 during the third period of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on November 11, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Leafs 5-3. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Matt and Ty deliver their latest dose of podcast chaos. They start off with nearly 15 minutes of banter about their childhoods and their recent experience doing radio shows, before getting into the sports talk. Timestamps are below.

14:46 -- Patriots talk

21:14 -- Putting the Bruins' streaky season in perspective

29:40 -- Discussing the recent performance of the Bruins' goaltenders

32:52 -- Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten playing well lately

38:30 -- Should Pavel Zacha be traded or re-signed long-term?

52:29 -- Favorite Zdeno Chara moments

boston bruins Pavel Zacha sports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
