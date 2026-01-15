Crafty Veterans: Red Sox rotation taking a throwback shape

In an era of flamethrowers, the Sox are taking a softer approach, building out their 2026 rotation with a pair of crafty veterans.

It should be said, however, that this approach is a bit of a necessity. After whiffing on a number of big-names this winter--most recently Alex Bregman--the Red Sox have had to pivot repeatedly. The most recent pivot involved their first free agent signing of the season.

On Wednesday, the Sox signed starting pitcher Ranger Suarez to a 5-year, $130 million deal. The Hub's Matt Dolloff has all the particulars here. And Fred Toucher had a lot to say about the move this morning. Fire up the clip from the Sports Hub YouTube at the top and take a look.

Crafty Veterans on the '26 Sox

Suarez joins a rotation that boasts, among others, Sonny Gray. Fred has seen plenty of Gray over the years, as Fred's a St. Louis fan. So what do Gray and Suarez have in common? They both throw in the high 80s/low 90s. Alongside ace Garrett Crochet, this makes for a compelling rotation.