Christian Gonzalez one of six Patriots with upgraded status on Thursday injury report

Christian Gonzalez took another step towards returning from the NFL’s concussion protocol at Thursday’s Patriots practice.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion) seems to be progressing quickly through the NFL's concussion protocol. Gonzalez took another step forward on Thursday, according to the team's injury report.

Gonzalez went from being a limited participant on Wednesday for a full participant on Thursday. Additionally he ditched the red non-contact jersey he wore on Wednesday for his usual blue jersey worn by all defensive players.

It wasn't just Gonzalez trending in the right direction either. Five other Patriots players had their practice statuses upgraded from Wednesday. Offensive tackles Morgan Moses (knee) and Thayer Munford (knee) returned as limited after not practicing on Wednesday. Meanwhile running back Terrell Jennings (concussion), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) went from being limited to full participants.

On the other side of things, Houston made no changes to the injury report from Wednesday to Thursday. That means wide receivers Nico Collins (concussion) and Justin Watson (concussion), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), and defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) have all yet to practice this week.

New England Patriots
