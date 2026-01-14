LISTEN LIVE

Patriots sign recently-released Texans edge rusher before divisional matchup

The New England Patriots are signing edge rusher Darrell Taylor to their practice squad. Taylor was released by the Houston Texans this week.

Alex Barth
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the New England Patriots get ready to face the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, a former member of the Texans is coming to Foxboro. On Wednesday morning Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to share that former Texans edge rusher Darrell Taylor is signing with the Patriots' practice squad.

Taylor, 28, signed with the Texans back in the spring. He played in four games mainly in a situational role in a deep pass rush rotation, then landed on IR with an ankle injury in early November. Houston designated him to return from IR ahead of their Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but then released him on Monday.

This is Taylor's fifth NFL season. He spent his first three years with the Seattle Seahawks and then last year with the Chicago Bears as a situational rusher. In 69 career games he's recorded 126 tackles with 24.5 sacks. That includes a career high 9.5 sacks in 2022 while with Seattle.

With that experience, could Taylor get a shot at appearing in a game for the Patriots this postseason - perhaps even against his old team? Rapoport did note in his tweet that there is "the strong possibility of elevating him for the playoffs."

That being said, the Patriots' pass rush is coming off of one of its best performances of the season as a unit in the Wild Card round against the Chargers. Harold Landry returned playing opposite K'Lavon Chaisson, with Elijah Ponder and Anfernee Jennings also rotating in.

In order to make Taylor's signing official, the Patriots will need to open up a spot on the practice squad. The team has been busy shuffling players on the practice squad as of late, including making four signings on Tuesday.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Will Anderson Jr. #51 and Danielle Hunter #55 of the Houston Texans react while playing agains the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the game at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots opponent preview: Get to know the Houston TexansAlex Barth
Bill Belichick weighs in on firing of John Harbaugh and Patriots wild card win
NFLBill Belichick weighs in on firing of John Harbaugh and Patriots wild card winJake Seymour
Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back D'Ernest Johnson (34) returns the opening kickoff against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots add 4 players to practice squad before divisional gameAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect