LISTEN LIVE

Patriots begin divisional week with 9 players on injury report

The New England Patriots had nine players listed on the injury report on Wednesday as they get ready to face the Houston Texans.

Alex Barth
Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots released their first injury report of the week. While there are a few starters listed on there, overall the participation was good - especially for this late in the year.

Only two players did not participate in practice in offensive tackles Morgan Moses (knee) and Thayer Munford (knee). Both players missed one day of practice last week as well, but still played in the game. Tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee) were not spotted on the field during the early portion of practice open to the media, but were still listed as limited.

Of the remaining players, the list is highlighted by cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion protocol). Gonzalez was on the field for the first practice since he suffered that concussion in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was in a red non-contact jersey signifying he is still in the protocol, but the fact he was on the field and participating in positional drills is a sign of progress.

The Patriots also got a couple of players back who had missed time. Khyiris Tonga (foot) was back on the field after not playing the last three weeks. He's listed as limited. So is running back Terrell Jennings (concussion), who is now designated to return from IR. The Patriots do have one open roster spot for a player to return, with Jennings and cornerback Alex Austin (wrist) both candidates.

On the other side, the Texans were without starters on both sides of the ball on Wednesday. Wide receiver Nico Collins (concussion), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), and defensive tackle Denico Autry (knee) all were non-participants. Other defensive starters were limited including defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), and cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Christian Gonzalez at New England Patriots practice before their divisional round game against the Houston Texans.
NFLChristian Gonzalez returns to practice as he works his way through concussion protocolAlex Barth
Patriots rookies will have their hands full against Texans pass-rush
NFLPatriots rookies will have their hands full against Texans pass-rushMatt Dolloff
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots sign recently-released Texans edge rusher before divisional matchupAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect