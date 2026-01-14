Patriots begin divisional week with 9 players on injury report

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots released their first injury report of the week. While there are a few starters listed on there, overall the participation was good - especially for this late in the year.

Only two players did not participate in practice in offensive tackles Morgan Moses (knee) and Thayer Munford (knee). Both players missed one day of practice last week as well, but still played in the game. Tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee) were not spotted on the field during the early portion of practice open to the media, but were still listed as limited.

Of the remaining players, the list is highlighted by cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion protocol). Gonzalez was on the field for the first practice since he suffered that concussion in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was in a red non-contact jersey signifying he is still in the protocol, but the fact he was on the field and participating in positional drills is a sign of progress.

The Patriots also got a couple of players back who had missed time. Khyiris Tonga (foot) was back on the field after not playing the last three weeks. He's listed as limited. So is running back Terrell Jennings (concussion), who is now designated to return from IR. The Patriots do have one open roster spot for a player to return, with Jennings and cornerback Alex Austin (wrist) both candidates.