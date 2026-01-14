LISTEN LIVE

Christian Gonzalez returns to practice as he works his way through concussion protocol

Christian Gonzalez returned to New England Patriots practice on Wednesday as he makes his way back from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Alex Barth
Christian Gonzalez at New England Patriots practice before their divisional round game against the Houston Texans.

Christian Gonzalez at New England Patriots practice before their divisional round game against the Houston Texans.

Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub

The New England Patriots got some encouraging news regarding cornerback Christian Gonzalez on Wednesday. Gonzalez, who left Sunday's game early and began the week in the NFL's Concussion Protocol, was on the field for the team's first practice of the week Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzalez was wearing a red non-contact jersey, meaning he is still in the concussion protocol. However, the fact that he was on the field means he's already in the later phases of clearing the steps he needs to in order to be cleared to play. Players can't return to practice until at least Phase 3, and the fact he took part in individual drills could mean he's already in Phase 4 of 5. The full definition of the phases can be found here.

via NFL.com

This means Gonzalez still has a chance to be cleared in time for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans. To do so he'd need to pass through the checklist and be cleared by an independent neurological consultant from the league.

Gonzalez isn't the only Patriots player working through concussion protocol. Running back Terrell Jennings was also back at practice and in a red non-contact jersey. He was placed on IR with a concussion in mid-December and although he's been out more than a month he still has to clear protocol before he can return.

The Patriots were without a few other players at practice on Wednesday though. Tight end Hunter Henry, offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Thayer Munford, and defensive lineman Anfernee Jennings were not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media. Henry and Moses have gotten veteran rest days in recent weeks. More clarity on all four should come on the first injury report of the week on Wednesday afternoon.

On Houston's side of things, the Texans are dealing with a key player in concussion protocol as well. Wide receiver Nico Collins left Monday night's game early against the Steelers and was put in the protocol. He was not spotted at practice on Wednesday.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
