Christian Gonzalez returns to practice as he works his way through concussion protocol

The New England Patriots got some encouraging news regarding cornerback Christian Gonzalez on Wednesday. Gonzalez, who left Sunday's game early and began the week in the NFL's Concussion Protocol, was on the field for the team's first practice of the week Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzalez was wearing a red non-contact jersey, meaning he is still in the concussion protocol. However, the fact that he was on the field means he's already in the later phases of clearing the steps he needs to in order to be cleared to play. Players can't return to practice until at least Phase 3, and the fact he took part in individual drills could mean he's already in Phase 4 of 5. The full definition of the phases can be found here.

via NFL.com

This means Gonzalez still has a chance to be cleared in time for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans. To do so he'd need to pass through the checklist and be cleared by an independent neurological consultant from the league.

Gonzalez isn't the only Patriots player working through concussion protocol. Running back Terrell Jennings was also back at practice and in a red non-contact jersey. He was placed on IR with a concussion in mid-December and although he's been out more than a month he still has to clear protocol before he can return.

The Patriots were without a few other players at practice on Wednesday though. Tight end Hunter Henry, offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Thayer Munford, and defensive lineman Anfernee Jennings were not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media. Henry and Moses have gotten veteran rest days in recent weeks. More clarity on all four should come on the first injury report of the week on Wednesday afternoon.