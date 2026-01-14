3 Stars: Bruins do it all with shutout win over Red Wings

Jan 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

The Bruins have had their share of real good wins this season.

But Bruins head coach Marco Sturm loved what he got out of his team in a 3-0 shutout win Tuesday night against the Red Wings.

“I think it was one of the most complete games we’ve played all year long [at] five-on-five," Sturm said following the victory, his club's fourth straight. "Those are the games we have to take advantage of a little bit."

To Sturm's point, the Bruins did take advantage of a Detroit team that played on Monday night. It was actually the fifth time in the last six contests that the Bruins caught their opponent on the second leg of a back-to-back. And they've handled business with two points in all but one of those six contests, to Sturm's point.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Cam Talbot

Jan 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) before a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. (Natalie Reid-Imagn Images)

This game could've (and arguably should've) gotten out of hand long before Mark Kastelic's empty-net dagger with four minutes left in the third period. The only reason it didn't? Detroit netminder Cam Talbot. Hit with 40 shots by the night's end, Talbot made a season-high 38 saves and never let the Red Wing deficit get beyond two, and even that wasn't until the third period of play. Dude was practically begging for help.

And Talbot made his share of fantastic saves along the way in an attempt to keep Detroit within striking distance, including a fantastic windmill, glove save on an in-all-alone Morgan Geekie in the second period of play.

2nd Star: Pavel Zacha

Jan 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) takes a face-off during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. (Natalie Reid-Imagn Images)

Bruins center Pavel Zacha will tell you straight up that, yes, he has been told to shoot more throughout his career by coaches and fans. And after scoring three goals on three shots on Saturday, Zacha got back to his shooting ways Tuesday, with the game-winning goal in what was a five-shot night for the second-line center.

With the goal, Zacha is up to 14 goals and 32 points through 46 games played, and is currently paced for what would be a career-best 25 goals this season.

The Bruins also outright dominated play whenever Zacha's line was out there, with an absurd edge in shot attempts (19-6), shots (14-3), and scoring chances (13-0).

1st Star: Jeremy Swayman

Jan 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. (Natalie Reid/Imagn Images)

The best version of the 2025-26 Bruins will be one where the goaltenders are pushing one another to be better. It's a familiar formula, as we all know. We saw that during the heyday of the Linus Ullmark-Jeremy Swayman one-two punch. And while it's a microscopic sample size in comparison, the Bruins have certainly gotten that out of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo over this current homestand.

In fact, the tandem has allowed just three goals over the first four games of this homestand, and have posted back-to-back, dueling shutouts.

"Best stat ever," Swayman said when asked about that success.

And on Tuesday night, it was Swayman's time to shine, and he did, with a 24-save shutout good for his first of the 2025-26 season.

Swayman wasn't tested a ton in this victory, of course, but he was there when he needed to be. His showing on a third period penalty kill with the game still close was absolutely fantastic (and earned him a post-kill hug from Nikita Zadorov), and was headlined by a point-blank save on Alex DeBrincat to his right.