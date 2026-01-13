Texas Test: Andrew Callahan, Mike Dussault talk Pats-Texans

Think of it as a Texas test for New England as they host Houston at Gillette Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

How you feelin' about that 3 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, by the way? Beats the hell out of last Sunday's prime-time sleep-stealer, doesn't it? No matter. The Patriots are in the playoffs and they're winning, early or late. Let's hope they can win again in this upcoming Divisional round.

Andrew Callahan joins the Toucher & Hardy show Tuesdays in the 8 a.m. hour throughout the NFL season. This morning, he explained to the show how the NE-HOU matchup is the biggest test of Drake Maye’s career. Watch the clip at the top and you'll understand why.

The Texas Test

Put simply, the Patriots are facing a Texans defense that can line up and overwhelm the QB. Callahan's comments on how Houston is fast, disciplined, and deep at every level should be heeded by Patriots fans this Sunday afternoon. And he's not the only one preaching this gospel.