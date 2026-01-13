LISTEN LIVE

Texas Test: Andrew Callahan, Mike Dussault talk Pats-Texans

The Patriots’ Sunday opponent has been revealed.

Adam 12

Think of it as a Texas test for New England as they host Houston at Gillette Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

How you feelin' about that 3 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, by the way? Beats the hell out of last Sunday's prime-time sleep-stealer, doesn't it? No matter. The Patriots are in the playoffs and they're winning, early or late. Let's hope they can win again in this upcoming Divisional round.

Andrew Callahan joins the Toucher & Hardy show Tuesdays in the 8 a.m. hour throughout the NFL season. This morning, he explained to the show how the NE-HOU matchup is the biggest test of Drake Maye’s career. Watch the clip at the top and you'll understand why.

The Texas Test

Put simply, the Patriots are facing a Texans defense that can line up and overwhelm the QB. Callahan's comments on how Houston is fast, disciplined, and deep at every level should be heeded by Patriots fans this Sunday afternoon. And he's not the only one preaching this gospel.

Mike Dussault of Patriots.com said similar in his segment this morning. He expects New England's offensive line to struggle against Houston's elite pass rush. You can watch his segment below, then hit the Hub's Patriots page for more coverage leading up to this weekend's matchup.

Drake Mayehouston texansNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Taking on the Texans in the Divisional RoundAlex Barth
Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in front of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Patriots
NFLPatriots’ Divisional Round opponent, kickoff time setAlex Barth
Mike Vrabel explains crucial late-game decision vs Chargers
NFLMike Vrabel explains crucial late-game decision vs ChargersJake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect