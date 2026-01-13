LISTEN LIVE

Patriots add 4 players to practice squad before divisional game

The New England Patriots have added four new players to their practice squad ahead of their Divisional Round game.

Alex Barth
Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back D’Ernest Johnson (34) returns the opening kickoff against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots reworked a portion of their practice squad. They announced the signing of four new players, filling two open spots and releasing two players.

Running back D'Ernest Johnson, cornerback Miles Battle, wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr., and offensive tackle Lorenz Metz were all signed to the practice squad. Wide receiver Brandon Smith and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett were released.

For Johnson, it's a quick return after getting released on Monday. He spent just over a month on the Patriots' roster, after initially joining the team on the practice squad in late October.

Between practice squad elevations and his time on the active roster Johnson appeared in seven games for the Patriots this season. He mainly played on special teams, including the kickoff returner role. He returned five kickoffs for 128 yards this season. On offense he carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards.

Battle is also back with the Patriots for another stint after getting released last week. He'd been with the Patriots since the start of the 2024 regular season, when he signed with the team's practice squad following final roster cuts. Over the last two years he played in six games, mainly on special teams.

Sherfield and Metz are both new additions, who were recently with other teams' practice quads. They became free agents when their respective teams' seasons ended. Sherfield is an eight-year NFL veteran who spent time with the Broncos and then the Cardinals this year. He has significant history both offensively and on special teams in 124 career NFL games. Metz entered the NFL as a UDFA and part of the International Pathway Program in 2023 and has spent time with the Bears, Giants, and most recently Buccaneers on the practice squad.

Lovett had two separate stints on the Patriots' practice squad this year, with the most recent one starting in mid-November. Smith signed with the Patriots' practice squad in late December after spending the start of the season with the Jets.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
