Patriots add 4 players to practice squad before divisional game

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back D’Ernest Johnson (34) returns the opening kickoff against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots reworked a portion of their practice squad. They announced the signing of four new players, filling two open spots and releasing two players.

Running back D'Ernest Johnson, cornerback Miles Battle, wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr., and offensive tackle Lorenz Metz were all signed to the practice squad. Wide receiver Brandon Smith and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett were released.

For Johnson, it's a quick return after getting released on Monday. He spent just over a month on the Patriots' roster, after initially joining the team on the practice squad in late October.

Between practice squad elevations and his time on the active roster Johnson appeared in seven games for the Patriots this season. He mainly played on special teams, including the kickoff returner role. He returned five kickoffs for 128 yards this season. On offense he carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards.

Battle is also back with the Patriots for another stint after getting released last week. He'd been with the Patriots since the start of the 2024 regular season, when he signed with the team's practice squad following final roster cuts. Over the last two years he played in six games, mainly on special teams.

Sherfield and Metz are both new additions, who were recently with other teams' practice quads. They became free agents when their respective teams' seasons ended. Sherfield is an eight-year NFL veteran who spent time with the Broncos and then the Cardinals this year. He has significant history both offensively and on special teams in 124 career NFL games. Metz entered the NFL as a UDFA and part of the International Pathway Program in 2023 and has spent time with the Bears, Giants, and most recently Buccaneers on the practice squad.