Celtics linked to multiple bigs with trade deadline approaching

Nov 21, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) walks off the court after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Things have gone better than expected for the Celtics this season.

Even with Jayson Tatum unavailable, the Celtics have emerged as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting at third in the East, and just four and a half games behind the East-leading Pistons for the top spot. The strong run has even been enough for the Celtics to think that they may have elevated themselves to buyers this trade deadline season, and with a focus on the center position.

And there's two names in particular that have emerged as potential fits for Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, according to SI's Chris Mannix.

"The two big men that I’m looking at that I think the Celtics are looking at and have discussed internally are Ivica Zubac, the LA Clippers center, and Robert Williams III, the 'Time Lord' [and] former Celtic, who is playing out in Portland," Mannix said on his latest NBA on NBC appearance.

Dec 2, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) blocks a shot from Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

A name obviously familiar to the Celtics, Williams III is in the midst of a 2025-26 campaign that's included 5.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while averaging 15:44 per game, in 27 appearances (one start) for the Blazers. Williams III has also shot 70.7 field goal percentage, along with 1.0 assists and and 1.3 blocks per game, this year.

Williams III was the headlining piece shipped out of Boston in the 2023 trade to bring Jrue Holiday to Boston, but has struggled to remain healthy and available throughout almost the entirety of his Portland tenure. Williams III has also played backup to Donovan Clingan (the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft) for most of the season. Perhaps it's no surprise that the Blazers would want to get out from Williams III, who is on an expiring contract, while they can before another injury strikes.

This has actually been the 6-foot-9 big's healthiest season to date in Portland, too, after having made just 20 appearances in 2024-25 and six appearances in 2023-24.

A Celtic for the first five years of his NBA career, Williams III is obviously the best plug-and-play option on the trade market, and remains connected to the C's core.

"He’s got familiarity with the personnel [and] he’s been very close over the years with Tatum," Mannix added. "That’s somebody I think the Celtics will be keeping an eye on and maybe talking to Portland about in the weeks and months ahead.”

Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) celebrates with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Intuit Dome. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Zubac, meanwhile, is on the market for a Clippers team that seems stuck in no man's land. The 7-footer is averaging a double-double for the second year in a row, having averaged 14.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game through 34 games this season.

The 28-year-old Zubac is also in the first year of a three-year, $58.65 million contract with Los Angeles, and is making over $18 million in 2025-26.

Given both his salary and his production, a Zubac trade is one that will require the Celtics to pay more than they would have to in a hypothetical trade for Williams III. Whether or not the Celtics want to do that — or even have the means to do that — just yet given their uncertainty and the nature of the 'ticking clock' that comes with buying remains to be seen. (The Clips, for what it's worth, have been named among the group of teams interested in a potential move for Celtics bench scorer Anfernee Simons.)

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second quarter at Target Center. (Matt Blewett/Imagn Images)

If the Celtics do make a move this deadline, it does feel like a move at center will be the top (and maybe only) priority for the club. The Celtics have gotten wonderful contributions out of Neemias Queta this season, but it's been a complete mystery behind him. Most recently, Luka Garza and Josh Minott have gotten what you would consider significant runs at backup center this season thanks to veterans like Xavier Tillman and Chris Boucher both being regulars on the 'DNP - Coach's Decision' list.