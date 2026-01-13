Bruins earn another shutout victory, 3-0 over Red Wings

Jan 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

The Bruins' goaltenders are making life easy for the 18 skaters in front of them.

Just two nights after Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 27 Pittsburgh shots thrown his way, Jeremy Swayman decided to answer Korpisalo's shutout with a zero of his own, with a 24-save shutout victory over the Red Wings at TD Garden.

It marked the first time that Korpisalo and Swayman have traded dueling shutouts in back-to-back games since Nov. 2-3, 2024. Overall, it's just the fifth time that the Bruins have posted back-to-back shutout wins since 2000.

And dating back to Swayman's win over the Rangers last Saturday, the shutout has put the Black and Gold on a shutout streak of 145:56 and counting.

Deadlocked at 0-0 through 20 minutes of play, the Bruins finally found their opening midway through the second period when Pavel Zacha was given a second chance at landing a shot on goal. After opting for a pass attempt on his first crack at getting to a high-danger area, Zacha wasted no time when he immediately regained the puck and rifled a top-shelf snipe through Cam Talbot with 9:01 left in the period.

The tally was Zacha's fourth in the last three games, and was the game's lone tally through 40 minutes of excellent goaltending between Talbot and Swayman.

Up by one through 40 minutes, the Bruins doubled their lead in the third period behind an easy, tap-in finish by Fraser Minten at the 3:49 mark of the frame. Minten's goal, his 11th of the season, was a product of some great offensive-zone poise from Charlie McAvoy, who hunted down a loose puck and held just long enough to dish it to No. 93.

The Bruins then iced this one with just under four minutes left with an empty-net dagger from fourth-line bruiser Mark Kastelic. The goal was Kastelic's seventh marker of the season, tying his single-season career-high set back in 2022-23.

Winger Morgan Geekie returned to the Boston lineup after missing Sunday's game due to the birth of his second child. Geekie, who is stuck in quite the goal-scoring rut, had a glorious chance in the second period but was denied by Talbot's glove. With Geekie back, Mikey Eyssimont returned to the press box as a healthy scratch for the B's.